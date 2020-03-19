ZENZO Market Capitalization Hits $134,309.85 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $134,309.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00053582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 24,085,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,145,206 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

