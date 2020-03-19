ZEON Market Cap Tops $13.04 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. ZEON has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $2,374.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.02211979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00197870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,874,120 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

