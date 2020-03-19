ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0055

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $15,105.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.04256313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016163 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003797 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

