ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Volume Tops $130.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $20.33 and $5.60. During the last week, ZINC has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $13,270.14 and $130.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.33 or 0.04223224 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00067847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

