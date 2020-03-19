Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.