Zippie (ZIPT) Price Reaches $0.0012

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Zippie has a total market cap of $320,481.55 and approximately $62.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.