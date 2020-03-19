Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. ZIX posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 1,140,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIX by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ZIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in ZIX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ZIX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.