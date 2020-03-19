ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Position Lowered by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 9.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.47% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $63,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,897,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,053.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 1,288,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 685,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,173. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

