Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Position Trimmed by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,982 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Zuora worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zuora by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $893.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

