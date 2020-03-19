ZVCHAIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.13 Million (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 166.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $21.13 million and $1.62 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 467,034,649 coins and its circulating supply is 454,863,779 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.