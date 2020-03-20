-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. RadNet posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $459.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 280,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

