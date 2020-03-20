$0.01 EPS Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Nokia Oyj reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $6,255,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 49,565,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,002,371. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

