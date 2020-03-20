-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

VBIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 2,764,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

