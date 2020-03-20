$0.10 EPS Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kinross Gold posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

