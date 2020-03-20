$0.11 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,774. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.