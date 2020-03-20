$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. GP Strategies posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 2,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

