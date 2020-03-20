-$0.14 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of -771.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

