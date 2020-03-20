$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE VSH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 1,863,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

