$0.27 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

