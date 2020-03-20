$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.31. Benefytt Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefytt Technologies.

Shares of BFYT traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 855,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.97. Benefytt Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

