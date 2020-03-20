$0.38 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The business had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

