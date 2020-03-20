$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.80. Jabil reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

