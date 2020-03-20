$0.66 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

