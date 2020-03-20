0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.50 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, GOPAX, Tokenomy and DigiFinex. 0x has a market capitalization of $96.50 million and $24.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,639,028 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, FCoin, AirSwap, Koinex, Kucoin, BitMart, DigiFinex, Bitbns, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Zebpay, Bilaxy, CoinTiger, Upbit, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, HitBTC, Crex24, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Tokenomy, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, OKEx, ABCC, GOPAX, Hotbit, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Gatecoin, Binance, OTCBTC, Iquant, Liqui, BitBay, WazirX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.