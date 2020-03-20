$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $991.70 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

