$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $915.46 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

