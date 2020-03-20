1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FLWS opened at $13.26 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

