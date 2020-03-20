$101.15 Million in Sales Expected for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post $101.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $101.30 million. Calix posted sales of $89.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $460.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Calix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $6.50 on Friday. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

