$108.10 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $108.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $99.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $461.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $8.85 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $389.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

