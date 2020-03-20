10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

NYSE:TXG traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. 14,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at $61,645,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,750 shares of company stock worth $47,115,063.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

