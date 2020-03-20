$115.15 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post sales of $115.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $143.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $500.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $506.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

