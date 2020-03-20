12,223 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,536,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

