1,323,457 Shares in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,323,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Michaels Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 80.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,534.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 338,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

