133,369 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average is $201.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

