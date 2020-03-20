$135.27 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $135.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.10 million. Amarin reported sales of $73.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $707.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.40 million to $788.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $858.70 million to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Amarin by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

