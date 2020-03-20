$142.65 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $142.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $530.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $538.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $579.60 million, with estimates ranging from $564.80 million to $594.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $259.32 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

