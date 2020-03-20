$149.45 Million in Sales Expected for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will report $149.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.20 million. Mobile Mini posted sales of $149.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $633.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.34 million to $639.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.25 million, with estimates ranging from $653.87 million to $663.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mobile Mini.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MINI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.