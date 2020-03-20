1,499,239 Shares in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Acquired by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,499,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,724,000. Immunomedics makes up 1.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.78% of Immunomedics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

IMMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

