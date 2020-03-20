15,231 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 241.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

