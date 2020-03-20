160,614 Shares in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.63% of MetroCity Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCBS shares. Raymond James lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

MCBS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $263.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

