$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $163.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.05 million. GDS reported sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $582.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $593.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $846.73 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $883.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd boosted its position in GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,725 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after buying an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,112,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of GDS by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $50.06 on Friday. GDS has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.02 and a beta of 2.39.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

