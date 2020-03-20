$169.49 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce sales of $169.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.40 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $157.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $596.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.50 million to $602.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.61 million, with estimates ranging from $616.99 million to $660.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. World Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in World Acceptance by 24.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in World Acceptance by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

