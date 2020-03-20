$18.72 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $18.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $18.63 million. Asure Software reported sales of $26.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $72.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.47 million to $73.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

