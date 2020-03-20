$184.40 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $184.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $163.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $808.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.50 million to $811.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $859.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.30 million to $878.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,794.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

