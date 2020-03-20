1irstcoin (FST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,509.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00006554 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $23,509.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,864,778 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

