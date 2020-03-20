$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. National-Oilwell Varco posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NYSE NOV opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.