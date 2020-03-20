$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.71 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $12.37 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

