$21.19 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $21.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.84 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $10.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $101.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $104.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $157.82 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $177.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

AERI stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $570.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.69. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

