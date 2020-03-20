21,140 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. 7,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,222. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

