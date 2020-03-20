21,369 Shares in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

